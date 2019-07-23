Helping Low-Income, First-Time Homebuyers

We offer a purchase assistance program for first-time, low income homebuyers to help them finance their first home.

Financial Assistance for Low Income Homebuyers

The Low Income Purchase Assistance Program helps first-time, low income homebuyers purchase homes by providing loans to cover the down payment, acquisition, and closing costs.

Who’s eligible

First-time homebuyers who have not had an ownership interest in any real property at any time during the last three years

U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents, or other qualified aliens

Applicants whose total household income of all of the adults, 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home, is at or below the income limits shown on the table below

2019 Income Limit Number of persons in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Combined income limit $58,450 $66,800 $75,150 $83,500 $90,200 $96,900 $103,550 $110,250

Other Program Requirements

Applicants must attend an 8-hour, in-person Homebuyer Education Class given by one of our approved providers

Applicants must contribute a minimum of 1% of the home price from their own funds as down payment. Some homebuyers may be required to contribute more than 1% toward the down payment

Homebuyers must occupy the home as their principal residence

If eligible, applicants who apply for this program may also be required to apply for the Mortgage Credit Certificate Program (MCC).

Loan Amount

We provide a loan of up to $90,000 for down payment, closing costs, and acquisition.

Home purchase price limit

Single Family Homes: $745,750

Condominiums & Townhomes: $513,000

Loan terms

Deferred, requiring no monthly payments

Loans have a Shared Appreciation component in which the City will share a certain percentage of the appreciation in the value of the property. For an example of Shared Appreciation, click here

Repayment is due on sale, title transfer, first mortgage repayment, or in 30 years

Refinancing of first mortgage is allowed under certain conditions

Eligible properties

One unit properties, i.e. single family residences including townhomes and condominiums

Properties must be located in Los Angeles

Properties cannot be occupied by tenants

Approved short sales/pays, foreclosed and REO properties and regular sales

All properties are inspected by the City to ensure they meet all applicable state and local housing standards and code requirements. We also conduct a Lead Based Paint Visual Assessment on the property to identify deteriorated paint in the homes. All properties must pass the City inspection. Any required corrections or repairs on the property should be done at the cost of the owner or homebuyer and must be completed before the application for financial assistance is submitted.

Example of how this program works?

We provide purchase assistance up to a maximum of $60,000. The Low Income Purchase Assistance loan provides the difference between the purchase price plus closing costs (up to 5% of the sales price) and the amount of the buyer’s first mortgage loan, down payment and other funding sources.

Example Purchase Price of Home: $395,000 Buyer's Closing Costs: $15,800 TOTAL FUNDS NEEDED: $410,800 Funds Available: First Mortgage Amount (for which buyer qualifies) $316,850 Homebuyer Down Payment (1% of purchase price) $3,950 City Purchase Assistance Loan $ 90,000 TOTAL FUNDS AVAILABLE: $410,800 Total City loan in the above example is $90,000.

How to apply

Please contact one of our Participating Lenders to get pre-qualified for a first mortgage and City loan or call (213) 808-8800 for more information.